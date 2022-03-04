Coventry tapestry: 'Internationally important' work restored
- Published
A tapestry dating from the start of the 16th Century has been reinstalled at an historic venue following preservation work.
The Coventry Tapestry, displayed at St Mary's Guildhall, is thought to be the oldest in Britain still hanging on the wall for which it was designed.
Academic archaeologist Dr Mark Webb said he felt "quite emotional" seeing it back in place.
"It's a work of international importance," he said.
The work was "relatively unknown outside academic circles", the trustee at the Historic Coventry Trust added.
"The cleaning process has highlighted a number of areas that deserve further research such as the realistic faces of many of the characters, including the beards of the courtiers and saints, and the fine weave of the royal costumes," he said.
The tapestry, which features two central figures believed to be King Henry VI and his Queen, Margaret of Anjou, records Coventry's status as the regional capital of the Midlands in the years 1480 to 1520, said the city council.
Textile conservator Marina Herriges said the old lining of the piece had been removed and the whole of the surface cleaned using a low-suction vacuum.
The work is part of a £5.6m redevelopment of the guildhall.
The building served as the centre of King Henry VI's court during the War of the Roses and is featured in the writing of George Eliot.