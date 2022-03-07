Anthony Russell trial: Triple killer 'strangled and raped' final victim
A triple killer strangled and raped his final victim, who was five months pregnant, a court heard.
Anthony Russell, 39, has previously admitted the murders of Julie Williams, her son David Williams, and of 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, whose body was found in parkland near Leamington Spa.
But he denies raping Miss McGregor moments before strangling her to death on 26 October 2020.
His trial began at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Russell, of Riley Square, Coventry, is said by prosecutors to have killed Mr Williams for "revenge" before strangling the victim's mother out of fear she would contact the police.
Opening the trial, prosecutor Zoe Johnson QC said there is a "compelling case" Miss McGregor was "raped, as well as murdered, by this defendant".
The court was told Mr Russell travelled to Leamington Spa on 26 October was captured on CCTV in the town at 14:46.
Miss McGregor, who was begging with her partner, was then said to have told the defendant she was pregnant and showed him a picture of her baby scan on her phone.
The prosecution allege Mr Russell lured Miss McGregor to Leamington's Newbold Comyn with the promise of drugs.
CCTV footage of Miss McGregor, who lived in a flat in Leamington, was played to the jury, showing her walking alongside Mr Russell at 19:45, the last time she was seen alive.
Ms Johnson told jurors: "You will have to consider whether she consented to sexual intercourse with a man she did not know, whilst five months pregnant, just moments before she was murdered."
She said the prosecution did not rely on the other crimes committed by Russell "to excite prejudice" but because they were "highly relevant" to the defendant's pattern of behaviour.
"We suggest that pattern equally applies in this case - the defendant wanted sex and got it through violence," Ms Johnson added.
