Tributes to grandmother killed in Bulkington crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "treasured mum and a devoted and energetic grandma" who died in a suspected hit-and-run.
Jenny Chilton, 73, died in hospital after being hit at the junction of Winterton Road and New Street in Bulkington, Warwickshire, at about 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Her family said they were "devastated and heartbroken".
Warwickshire Police has appealed for information about the collision.
In a statement, her family said: "Jenny was loved by everyone who knew her.
"Jenny was very much at the centre of village life in Bulkington.
"Jenny was a talented artist, participating in the Nuneaton and District Society of Artists.
"However, she may be best remembered by generations of villagers as 'Auntie Jenny' in fond memory of their happy times at Jack and Jill nursery, which she ran for many years.
"It is heartbreaking to think that this lovely woman, our mum, one who gave so much to others, should have her life taken away like this."
A 31-year-old man from Bulkington arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk