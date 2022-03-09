Warwickshire PC charged over contact with domestic abuse victim
- Published
A police officer is set to appear in court accused of inappropriate contact with a domestic abuse victim.
PC Pervinder Mann, of Warwickshire Police, was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The 53-year-old, based in Leamington, has been charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice.
He is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The investigation took place after Warwickshire Police referred the case to the watchdog in July 2020 and involved alleged inappropriate contact with a domestic abuse victim during the course of the officer's duties, the IOPC said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk