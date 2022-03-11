Anthony Russell: Triple killer given whole-life prison sentence
- Published
A triple killer, who raped a pregnant woman moments before strangling her, has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term.
Anthony Russell, 39, murdered Julie Williams, her son David Williams and Nicole McGregor, whose body was found in woodland near Leamington Spa.
Sentencing Russell in his absence a judge described him as "exceptionally dangerous and manipulative".
He had admitted the murders during a week-long spree in October 2020.
A jury also found him guilty of rape on Thursday after a retrial at Warwick Crown Court.
The court heard he had assaulted Ms McGregor, who was five months pregnant, just hours after she showed him a picture of her baby scan.
Mr Justice Wall told the court that whole-life orders were only for "exceptionally serious" cases.
"I have no doubt that this is a case which falls fairly and squarely within the description," he said.
"Each [of the deaths] was the result of a separate murderous act which was sustained and brutal."
Strangled with lanyard
West Midlands Police said it believed Mr Williams, 32, was killed due to Russell's "mistaken belief that he was in a relationship with his girlfriend".
Russell, of Riley Square, Coventry strangled him on 21 October with a lanyard, before leaving the body under his bed, where it was found five days later with 87 injuries.
He then strangled Mr Williams' 58-year-old mother in an attack which saw him inflict 113 separate injuries.
Officers suspect Russell "confessed to David's killing" and "then killed Julie to stop her from speaking to the police", said Det Supt Shaun Edwards of West Midlands Police.
Ms McGregor's body was discovered on 29 October, three days after she was strangled by Russell in Newbold Comyn.
Lured into woodland
The court heard that just three hours after meeting Russell the 31-year-old had agreed to walk into the woodland with him.
"We suggest that the defendant lured Nicole on to the Comyn, not for sex but more likely for drugs," said prosecutor Zoe Johnson QC.
After the murder, heroin-user Russell pretended to help Ms McGregor's partner look for her.
The court heard he had told her partner, the baby's father, "I bet you can't wait for it to be born", despite knowing he had raped and killed her.
The three deaths prompted one of the biggest manhunts in recent years.
Russell fled Leamington by attacking and stealing a car from a 78-year-old man.
He was eventually arrested after police spotted the stolen Ford C-Max parked on a road near Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, and found Russell on the back seat.
During sentencing, the judge described Russell as "a man prepared to use very significant violence on anyone.
"You are exceptionally dangerous to those who know you, and those who do not."
