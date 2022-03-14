Fuel prices: Warwickshire transport charity worried over costs
A charity providing community transport in rural Warwickshire says the service could suffer over rising fuel costs.
Voluntary Action Stratford-upon-Avon co-ordinates more than 130 drivers to get people to medical appointments.
Petrol prices hit a record high on Monday as oil and gas costs soared amid fears of a global economic shock from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Charity volunteer Mick Smith said the situation was having a "knock-on effect" on the community scheme.
Passengers pay £3 for each journey, and 45p a mile, but the soaring cost of fuel means those fees no longer cover drivers' expenses, the charity says.
In turn, the team of volunteers would become "reluctant to do the journey", explained Mr Smith.
He added: "It will have a knock-on effect on picking these people up who rely on us."
Richard Wixey from haulage company Wixey Transport in nearby Wellesbourne, said fuel prices now represented 45% of the company's expenses, up from 32% four months ago.
He said a government reduction in fuel duty could help businesses like his.
"Obviously with prices going up they're getting more and more duty, so if they could help support us with that, that would really help."
