Murder arrest after man dies and woman hurt in Coventry
A man has been arrested after a man died and a woman was injured.
West Midlands Police said a 57-year-old man had been found seriously injured at a property in Hopedale Close, Coventry, at 07:00 GMT and had died at the scene.
A woman in her 90s suffered injuries which were not life threatening and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A man held on suspicion of murder in Lincolnshire would be brought to the West Midlands for questioning, the force said.
It said it believed it was a domestic-related incident and was not seeking anyone else.
But it appealed for any witness or anyone with information to come forward.
