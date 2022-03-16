Warwick Hospital ward to get area for teens in £350k revamp
A hospital charity has begun a £350,000 appeal to revamp its children's ward and create a "home from home" for young patients.
It said the plan for Warwick Hospital was prompted by an increase in young mental health patients admitted to the ward since the start of the pandemic.
The Young Minds Matter project appeal aims to create an area for adolescents as well as sensory and playrooms.
Play facilitator Jess Wilson said it would benefit teenagers in particular.
"It would give them a place to go to have some private time or some alone time or just to have a chat," she said.
Most activities currently take place at bedsides and include a range of arts and crafts, games and watching television, she said.
"They would be able to talk to other people, such as someone with a broken leg or who's in for an operation. It's just time away from the monotony of sitting in bed."
The MacGregor Children's Ward had admitted a rising number of teenagers who had mental health issues, particularly girls, she added.
She believes some young people had "struggled to cope" during the pandemic and being away from friends or found it hard to deal with problems.
Recent reports nationally have found steep increases in the number of children referred for specialist mental health care in 2021, including for conditions such as anxiety and depression.
The appeal by South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust's charitable fund aims to give staff the "tools and resources" to support these patients.
Money will also be spent on updating the ward's furnishings and creating a quiet room for parents and carers.
