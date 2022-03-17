Visa wait for Ukraine couple frustrates Coventry daughter
- Published
A woman whose parents have fled war-torn Ukraine says she is still waiting for a UK visa for them, 10 days after applying.
Iryna King, from Coventry, travelled with her partner to Poland a fortnight ago to meet her parents at the border.
Ms King said the wait persisted despite being told it would take up to seven days to get the visa, adding "things could be done easier".
The Home Office said changes had been made to speed up the visa process.
After meeting at the Polish border, the family drove to Paris in the hope doing the application there would be speedier than in Poland where thousands of refugees had amassed.
Ms King said the Home Office had not been supportive, which she described as "upsetting", and said the family had repeatedly been told to check online or call the visa centre, which, she said, was proving "impossible".
She told the BBC: "Things could be done easier, especially for a British citizen who has relatives - things could be done easier, not 10 days of waiting."
Ms King remains with her parents in Paris, saying she could not leave them as her 76-year-old father had some disabilities and could hardly walk.
"But we are watching the news every day and feeling they are in a safer place which makes them feel better because some people are sitting in shelters under rockets," she said.
'Shambolic'
Ms King said she had been in contact with her MP, Labour's Zarah Sultana, who described the visa process as "completely shambolic".
"I think the government has not done the right thing. I think the government just has to allow the system to be much easier," Ms Sultana said.
The Home Office has promised to look into Ms King's case, adding the government will "stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine".
"The changes we've made to the visa process are making it quicker and simpler for Ukrainians to come here, as well as ensuring those already here can stay," a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk