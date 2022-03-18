Man found dead in Coventry suffered' traumatic injuries'
A man who was found dead inside a property in Coventry has been named by detectives.
Paul Hawkesford-Barnes died as a result of traumatic injuries to his head and upper body, West Midlands Police said.
A woman in her 90s who was found injured at the address in Hopedale Close on Tuesday remains in hospital in a stable condition.
A 64-year-old man arrested in Lincolnshire on suspicion of murder remains in hospital, the force added.
The family of Mr Hawkesford-Barnes, 57, said in a statement: "I don't know what I can say that would ever describe the impact of the loss of Paul to me, our daughters, his two older children and our family.
"We are devastated and life will never be the same again.
"It helps somewhat to read all the lovely comments people have written about him, he was loved by everyone that knew him."
Det Insp Ranj Sangha said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Hawkesford-Barnes's family at this difficult time who are being supported by our specialist officers.
"We believe this to be domestic related and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this tragic incident."
