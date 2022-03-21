Leamington Spa town hall peregrine falcon lays two eggs in three days
A peregrine falcon nesting at a town hall has laid its second egg in three days.
The bird of prey is in residence in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, with its life documented by cameras set up around the nest.
Her first egg was laid on Friday and the second at about 02:00 GMT on Monday.
"We cant wait to follow her story as well as the rest of the family," the Wildlife Trust said.
The town hall has been home to a pair of peregrines for several years and the trust began placing live webcams around the nest in 2017.
Twenty eggs have been laid since then, with 16 healthy chicks going on to fledge from the site.
