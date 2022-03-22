Coventry's Godiva Festival dates announced
This year's Godiva Festival will be held between 2 and 4 September, it has been announced.
The event, held in Coventry's War Memorial Park, returned last year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Traditionally held in July, the city council said it would again be run in September to accommodate the Radio 1 Big Weekend event.
Headliners have not yet been announced, it said.
Previous acts include Craig David, Sister Sledge, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Fun Lovin' Criminals.
More than 54,000 tickets were sold for the festival in 2021.
The festival includes stalls, a funfair and other entertainers, as well as the live music and the city councillor responsible for events, Abdul Salam Khan, said it was the "highlight of the year for many of our residents".
"The success of last year's festival, despite the challenging circumstances it was delivered in, showed the love and support people have for the event."
