Five jailed over Leamington Spa stabbing in 'gang feud'
- Published
Five people have been jailed after a man was stabbed to death in a street following a disturbance.
Carl Moorhouse, 34, from Coventry, died after being attacked on Lower Leam Street, Leamington Spa, on 28 May 2020.
Three men were jailed for life after being found guilty of his murder at Loughborough Crown Court and will serve a minimum sentence of 24 years.
A further two defendants who were found guilty of his manslaughter were also jailed.
Warwickshire Police said Mr Moorhouse was violently attacked after escalating violence between two gangs.
The force said he was ambushed by his attackers, who had travelled to the town from Birmingham, as he returned to his car.
Mr Moorhouse died in hospital a short while later. He was remembered as an "amazing partner and father" by his partner Bianca.
His murderers were Birmingham men 28-year-old Reuben Nall of Rookery Road, 27-year-old Adam Padley of Mellis Grove and 31-year-old Terry Nall of Regents Road.
Callum Huburn, 30, of Park Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of manslaughter alongside Emma Bennett, 35, of Wycken Court, Coventry.
Huburn was jailed for 14 years and Bennett for five.
Det Chief Insp Teresa McKenna said the attack on Mr Moorhouse was "shocking and horrifying".
"I hope today's sentences provide some solace to Carl's family and friends," she said.
"I fully understand the continued anguish and deep sadness they feel at the loss of their son, partner, father, brother, uncle, and friend."
