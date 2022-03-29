Family 'disgusted' by Warwickshire defibrillator thefts
The family of a girl who died from an undiagnosed heart condition have said they are "disgusted" by a spate of defibrillator thefts.
Tracey Ward from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, lost her niece Ella Bury in 2014 from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS).
Earlier this month, defibrillators were taken from outside Co-op stores in Bulkington and Camp Hill, Warwickshire
Mrs Ward said the thefts had made her feel sick.
In 2016, Ella's mother Karen Bury and Mrs Ward began fundraising for defibrillators and in six years had generated enough for 19 devices to be placed around Warwickshire for public use in the event of emergencies.
Mrs Ward said if a defibrillator had been on hand at the time of Ella's death "it maybe could have saved her life".
The spate of thefts around Warwickshire and in neighbouring Leicestershire prompted some Co-op stores to lock away their defibrillators at night.
Mrs Ward said she was worried that locking away devices meant they could end up in a cupboard and become forgotten.
"What if someone drops down at night and the ambulance is too late?
"I would rather try something than do nothing at all."
She added one defibrillator for which the family raised funds at Ambleside Sports Club had saved a man's life.
'Girls that age don't know'
Mrs Ward said while events involving high-profile sportspeople meant the public was more aware of undiagnosed heart issues appearing suddenly, there needed to be more awareness.
Her niece played netball at county level and Mrs Ward said sports governing bodies in the UK should be doing more to ensure automatic screenings, following the cue of Italy where screening for all young athletes in organised sport is routine.
"Ella was 17 and girls that age don't know something is wrong with them," Mrs Ward said.
She and Mrs Bury are now raising money for the charity CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) to bring a mobile screening unit to Ella's old netball team.
