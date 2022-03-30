Student flats plan for Coventry business unit
Plans have been put forward for a 196-bed student accommodation block to replace a disused business unit.
If approved, the six-storey building would go up on an industrial estate on Burnsall Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry.
It would replace an office block formerly occupied by Rhino Interiors, which has been "essentially vacant" for two years.
A decision by the city council is expected in mid-June.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the car-free development, provisionally named Brookside House, would feature self-catering studio flats, all with en-suite facilities and study desks.
There are also plans for a private gym, cinema and communal space in the building's basement.
Torsion Students, a Leeds firm which also operates the 210-bed Red Queen student flats in Coventry, is set to manage the accommodation.
A supporting statement with the application reads: "The site will deliver a number of benefits including economic benefits through the construction phase in terms of jobs and purchase of materials and services but also once operational by attracting more students into the city and the additional spend they will make to city businesses."
Comments on the application can be made on the council website until 14 April.