Coventry bin collections delayed due to blockade
Trucks were unable to leave a council-owned waste management firm earlier as the entrance was blocked.
Staff were unable to leave their offices at Tom White Waste, in Coventry; the private contractor that is wholly owned by the local authority.
The firm had been brought in to help with collections while Unite bin lorry drivers strike over pay and conditions.
Coventry City Council said it aimed to catch up on missed collections on Thursday.
West Midlands Police was called to the scene but the protesters had already left.
Who is behind the protest is still unknown and Unite has been approached for comment.
