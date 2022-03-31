Plans to make Stratford-upon-Avon more pedestrian friendly
Public consultation has begun over plans to reduce traffic, remove parking and prioritise cyclists and pedestrians in Stratford-upon-Avon town centre.
Proposals include closing High Street to traffic daily between 11:00 and 16:00 and also widening pavements.
Residents can share their views online or at public events in the town.
Warwickshire County Council says it hopes the plans will improve air quality.
"Our vision is to create a town centre which is full of life and meets the needs of the local community, businesses and visitors," said councillor Wallace Redford.
"If successful, the proposals would reduce the current dominance of motor vehicles and give greater priority and space to pedestrians and cyclists," he added.
The county council and Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council do not currently have the funding for the measures, but say they hope that feedback from the public will help put them in a better position to bid for any funding opportunities which become available.
The plans also include creating a wide central walkway on Bridge Street to provide more space and better connections between other areas of the town, with parking removed and taxi ranks relocated to Union Street.
Geraldine Collinge, director of public programmes at the Royal Shakespeare Company and chair of Stratford Town Centre Strategic Partnership, said: "The ideas in development for Bridge Street and High Street are particularly exciting, drawing on the historic Middle Row which used to sit in the centre of Bridge Street, delivering an improved experience for residents and visitors alike and connecting Henley Street to the riverside."
Creating more opportunities for pedestrians to safely cross the road, retaining the temporary 20mph speed limit introduced in 2020, and providing more attractive surfaces were also on the council plans.
Members of the public have until 5 June to put forward their ideas.
