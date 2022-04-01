Senior Warwickshire Police officer appointed deputy chief constable
- Published
Warwickshire Police have promoted one of its senior officers to become the force's deputy chief constable.
Alex Franklin-Smith had been serving as assistant chief constable since 2018.
He started his career with Surrey Police before moving to the Warwickshire force in 2007 and moving up the ranks.
Ch Const Debbie Tedds said he brought a "wealth of experience and operational knowledge" to the role.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.