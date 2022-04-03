Woman's unexplained river death in Warwick prompts police probe
A woman has died after falling into the River Avon in Warwick.
Police said the body of the woman, in her 60s, was recovered near the Saxon Mill pub on Coventry Road shortly after 21:40 BST on Saturday.
Detectives are treating her death as unexplained and are maintaining a presence in the area while investigations continue.
The force appealed for any witnesses who were in the pub at the time to come forward.
Warwickshire Police said it was called after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman who was understood to have fallen into the water.
Her body was found a short while later and she was confirmed dead, the force added.
"Enquiries are in the very early stages and it is important for us to establish the circumstances around this woman's death," Det Insp Tony Hibbert said.
"We know the area is popular with the public and they can expect to see a police presence today as officers continue to conduct enquiries so, where possible, we would ask them to please avoid it."
Specially trained officers from Warwickshire Police are supporting the woman's family.
