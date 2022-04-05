Calories on menus 'will negatively affect people with eating disorders'
- Published
Adding calorie information to menus will negatively affect people with eating disorders, says a woman with a history of anorexia.
From Wednesday, calories will have to be labelled on food menus in some businesses across England.
The move, affecting cafes, restaurants and takeaways, "makes me want to run a mile," said Shannon Finan.
"Recovering from anorexia for 10 years means going out into a restaurant is still a massive deal for me," she said.
The 28-year-old hospital worker from Coventry said the initiative would put "increasing pressure" on some people.
"The worry of people looking at what I'm eating," she added "I feel is going to make my choices different".
The move, affecting businesses with more than 250 employees, is a "building block" in the government's strategy to encourage people into healthier lifestyles, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.
"Obesity is one of the biggest health issues we face as a country and clear food labelling plays an important role in helping people make healthier choices for themselves and their families," it said.
But Ms Finan, who works as a health and wellbeing officer for staff in Coventry and Rugby hospital theatres, argues it is impossible to tell the health of food using calories.
"Not all bad food is bad for you, you can have a bit of everything," she said.
"I used to think salad is good and burgers are bad - but I've learned, and I've grown into a woman that needs every type of food.
"We always look at the weight of an eating disorder and I think at any weight you can have an eating disorder - it doesn't matter what size you are."
The 28-year-old said she still "struggles every day", but recovery was about "learning coping mechanisms".
"I'm at a healthy weight now but weight is just one factor of this mental illness," she added.
The government said: "We are all used to seeing nutritional information on products sold in supermarkets and displaying calorie information on menus can help us consume fewer calories when eating out or getting a takeaway.
"The regulations will also allow businesses to provide menus without calorie information at the request of the customer."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk