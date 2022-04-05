Nuneaton in Great British Railways headquarters bid
Nuneaton has launched a bid to become home to a new national rail body.
The Warwickshire town joins candidates including Derby, St Helens and Doncaster to become the base for Great British Railways' (GBR) headquarters.
The government launched a competition to find a home for GBR, which will oversee rail infrastructure, ticket prices and timetables.
Warwickshire County Council said it would be a transformational opportunity to "level up" Nuneaton.
The local authority set out a five-point plan for why the town would be ideal for the new base.
Among them is Warwickshire's position at the heart of transport technologies, a rich history in rail, and links to the East and West Midlands, the council says.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced plans for GBR in May 2021, saying the body would replace an "overcomplicated and fragmented" system.
The competition to find a home for headquarters outside of London was launched in October and has also attracted interest from York and Grantham.
In its bid for Nuneaton, Warwickshire County Council said the town was a major global force in green transport technologies.
Nuneaton is the "perfect location" for GBR, the council added, citing its industrial heritage and links to the Midlands rail supply chain.
A shortlist of locations for the new headquarters is due to be announced in May.
