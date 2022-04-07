More than 100 arrests after Kingsbury oil depot protests
More than 100 arrests have been made in the past week after protest activity in part of Warwickshire, where there have been demonstrations at an oil depot.
Activists from Just Stop Oil have been trying to obstruct access to a site in Kingsbury since a series of England-wide protests started on 1 April.
Warwickshire Police said overnight 15 more arrests had been made for offences including criminal damage.
Officers were still at the site of the protests, it added on Thursday.
The force stated: "We will always respect people's right to peaceful protest but we are committed to taking action against those who break the law and significantly impact on the lives and livelihoods of others."
The 15 people aged between 25 and 71 were arrested "for offences including criminal damage and going equipped".
Ch Insp Darren Webster, from Warwickshire Police, said: "I would like to reassure local people the protests today [Thursday] have been contained to the area around Trinity Road and there is only minimal disruption to the local community and local road network."
