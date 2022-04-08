Coventry Rugby Club to host more music events
- Published
Coventry Rugby Club will be able to host music concerts after plans were backed by councillors.
The 3,000-seat Butts Park Arena will be allowed to stage up to six non-sporting events per year.
Three of them could be music-based, but must end by 22:30, it was agreed.
The rugby stadium is near the Earlsdon Park Village retirement home, as well as several residential roads, and there had been 11 letters of objection.
Just two music events have been hosted by the stadium in the past five years and the club said event plans would be vetted by a safety advisory group.
The proposals were passed by the planning committee on Thursday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Rob Back, planning lead at the council, said officers were looking at potentially introducing residents' parking when considering the wider redevelopment of the area.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk