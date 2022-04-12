Coventry great-grandad 'asked for selfies' during walk challenge
- Published
A man aiming to walk 10 miles (16km) a day throughout 2022 to raise funds for ill children, says he is regularly asked for selfies by passers-by.
Tony Cunningham, from Coventry, is currently averaging 13 miles (21km) a day in the city's War Memorial Park for the charity Molly Olly's Wishes.
The 72-year-old has also been nominated as a Batonbearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Mr Cunningham said the community support had been "marvellous".
"I have had two quite emotional experiences so far - one of them was a lady who stopped me to say thank you, as her daughter had been given a wish from the charity," he said.
"I felt really emotional and it prompts you to get up and out."
The Warwickshire-based charity provides gifts to seriously ill children aged up to 18 years, ranging from medical aids and equipment, to toys, and bedroom makeovers.
It was founded by the parents of Molly Ollerenshaw, who died in 2011 after being diagnosed with cancer
Mr Cunningham said he was "comfortably" ahead of his target, walking about 1,300 miles - the equivalent of Coventry to Seville in Southern Spain.
Internal alarm clock
Rain or shine, Mr Cunningham, who has had a quadruple heart bypass, wakes up at 05:30 every morning and pulls on his bright pink Molly Olly's vest.
The great-grandfather walked through the storms of 2022, including both Eunice and Franklin.
"I've always got up early. I was only ever late once for work and I don't own an alarm clock," said Mr Cunningham.
"I must have a built-in alarm clock."
Mr Cunningham said people cheering him on and high fiving him during his walks often kept him going.
He has gained many fans in the park, including an anonymous donor who pledged £625.
He added the Lord Mayor of Coventry, John McNicholas, was so inspired by his challenge, that he was now walking 10,000 steps a day.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk