Family home in Coventry shot at 'by mistake'
- Published
A family, whose home was shot at by two gunmen, may have been targeted by mistake, police say.
The pair, armed with shotguns, got out of a black hatchback car on Swan Lane, Coventry, at about 00:15 BST on Monday and one opened fire at the house.
No-one was hurt, but the front door was damaged, officers said. The men then made off in the car.
CCTV in the area is being examined by detectives.
Supt Ronan Tyrer, from West Midlands Police, said officers believed it was meant to be a targeted attack, but the two men shot at the wrong home.
He described the incident as "totally outrageous" and "hugely reckless".
"This is a family address and clearly they are shocked at what's happened," he added.
The force has appealed for anyone with other CCTV cameras or drivers in the area at the time with dashcams to check their footage.
