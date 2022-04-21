Anger over removing 'majestic' tree for houses in Coventry
Plans to chop down a "truly majestic" cedar tree to make way for new housing in Coventry have angered residents.
Outline permission was given to Bellway Homes last year to build 550 homes with more than 100 trees expected to be felled as part of the plans.
Resident Ann Evans, who has lived near to the tree on Tamworth Road in Keresley for 35 years, is campaigning to keep it.
The developer has said replacement planting would compensate for losses.
But Mrs Evans said she would be "angry and very very disappointed" if the tree, thought to date back to the Victorian era, was removed.
'Irreplaceable tree'
"It's such a beautiful, beautiful tree. It's the biggest one in the area," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"We've seen tawny owls in there, the hedgehogs regularly hibernate in there during the winter, it's full of birds.
"You just can't replace a tree like that."
About 60 people have signed a petition to protect the tree, which has now been submitted to the council ahead of the local authority's decision on the plans in June.
Bellway Homes must have further details of their plan approved before work can begin on the homes, LDRS said.
