Azaylia Cain: Ashley Cain to run ultra marathon in memory of daughter
Ex footballer Ashley Cain is to run a 100-mile ultra marathon to mark the first anniversary of his daughter's death.
Azaylia, was eight months old when she died from a rare form of leukaemia.
Thousands of people followed Azaylia's story as her family sought specialist treatment before her death.
Ex Coventry City player Cain is running from Nuneaton to London this weekend to raise money for the Azaylia Foundation, set up in her memory.
It helps children with serious illnesses to access treatment not readily available on the NHS.
Her parents raised more than £1.5m to fund specialist treatment in Singapore, but Azaylia became too ill for the procedure.
Posting on Instagram, Mr Cain wrote: "We are running this 100 miles for you, Azaylia. We are running 100 miles for children with cancer."
He said he expected the run to be "an emotionally challenging, physically brutal, but ultimately powerful and empowering 24 hours".
