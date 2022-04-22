Margaret Keenan: First person to have Covid jab gets spring booster in Coventry
The first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been given her spring booster jab.
Margaret Keenan, known as Maggie, received the shot at University Hospital in Coventry, almost 18 months after her initial vaccination.
The 92-year-old is one of two million people to be given a booster in four weeks, according to NHS England.
"I feel I will be better protected against Covid-19 as a result," she said.
"Now we are all out and about, it is even more important for older people to keep up with all their vaccine doses and I would encourage anyone aged 75 and over to book their vaccine now," she added.
Care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed, as well as those aged 75 and over, have been able to get their spring booster since 21 March.
The NHS said it has sent about 2.6 million invites to those eligible.
Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said: "The world watched in anticipation and hope as the NHS made history when it delivered the world's first approved Covid vaccine to 90-year-old Maggie Keenan in December 2020 and so I am delighted that today, Maggie has received her extra dose of protection against the virus.
Prof Andy Hardy, chief executive of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, added: "She's been a passionate champion for the vaccine since being the first person in the world to receive it, here in Coventry, and we are proud to continue to support the roll out of this vital lifesaving programme."
