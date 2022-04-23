Bedworth: One stabbed and 10 others hurt in town centre attacks
A man has been stabbed and at least 10 other people injured in a series of attacks in a town centre.
Officers were called at about 08:00 BST on Saturday to reports of several people being assaulted in Bedworth, Warwickshire.
The attacks happened along Coventry Road and Gilbert Close.
The man who was stabbed, aged in his 20s, has been taken to hospital where his condition is said to be stable. The other victims suffered minor injuries.
A 33-year-old man, from Bedworth, has been arrested and remains in custody, the force said. It added that officers were not looking for any other suspects.
Det Sgt Rich Simpkins described it as a "nasty incident" and said he wanted to hear from anyone else who might have been attacked.
"We know that a number of people were in the area at around the time of the incident and that there may be more members of the public who may have been approached or assaulted," he said.
Extra police patrols will be carried out in and around the town centre, the force said.
