Coventry City of Culture: Mural planned to show 'hidden nature'
Foxes and a peregrine falcon could be featured in a new mural showing Coventry's "hidden nature".
Artist Curtis Hylton, who is known for colourful, floral work, has designed the images for two walls at 27 Spon Street.
The mural aims to show how the city, known for its concrete buildings, still has space for nature to thrive.
The council is considering a planning application for the £10,000 project to be funded by the City of Culture bid.
Coventry City Council's decision is due on 24 May and the public can comment until 12 May, the Local Democracy Service Reporting Service said.
The mural is inspired by a survey of the city's wildlife and also reflects the City of Culture's May theme of Green Futures.
A heritage statement supporting the art groups' application said: "We are looking to create a mural that will fit in with this theme - combining nature and street art - Green Futures is exploring the themes of biodiversity and wildlife and how that can improve the wellbeing of humans."
Hylton's work has featured animals, including tigers and dogs and has been seen across the UK, including in Cheltenham, Portsmouth and London.
A range of activities have been planned during May to close Coventry's year as UK City of Culture.
