Bedworth residents left shocked by multiple stabbings
By Oprah Flash
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
Residents say they have been left feeling shocked and scared after 11 people were injured in a knife attack.
Two men and a woman were stabbed and at least eight other people were injured in Bedworth, a market town in Warwickshire, on Saturday morning.
One woman said she heard about it on social media and then realised a neighbour had been involved when she saw a trail of blood.
A 33-year-old man has been detained under the mental health act.
The attacker is thought to have walked along Coventry Road and then Gilbert Close, both residential areas but with businesses and shops along the streets.
He then assaulted a number of people.
The three people taken to hospital after the attack have all since been discharged.
A resident who lives close to the scene said they were shocked.
"I read about it on social media then saw trails of blood by my car and realised it was a neighbour," they said.
"After that I told my kids to lock their windows and doors."
The Old Black Bank pub is just yards from where the first attack took place.
"It's very worrying, just recently we've had quite a few incidents with knives," pub manager Lauren Dickens said.
"You don't expect it so early in the morning. The town centre is a bit of a scary place at the moment, that's the feedback I get from customers, they don't feel safe."
She added she had changed the time she walked her dog through a nearby park as she did not feel as safe as she used to.
The pub had been quieter than normal over the weekend, she added, something she put down to the incident.
Another resident added: "We've got young kids with autism and we're now wary about letting them out early in the morning or late at night.
"It's usually very quiet here. We'd like an increased police presence to make it a bit safer."
Police have said officers from the Bedworth Safer Neighbourhood Team continue to patrol the town centre to offer reassurance to the community.
