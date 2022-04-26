Warwick Castle's hotel and restaurant plans to be discussed
A review of plans for Warwick Castle to build a hotel will take place on 4 May.
The tourist attraction intends to build the 60-room hotel on the site of a car park and said it would bring more visitors to the town.
There are also plans to create a new play area and extend the restaurant, which is owned by the Merlin Group.
Warwick District Council said the proposal was "positive for the future of the Castle and the town".
Merlin described the site as "brownfield" land and said buildings would be sensitively designed.
It said a hotel was first raised in a masterplan it drew up in 2019 and the site it intended to use was currently a floodlit, asphalt car park.
The plan was due to be discussed by the council's planning committee later but is now to be raised at the next meeting.
