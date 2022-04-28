Giant Lady Godiva puppet to join Platinum Jubilee procession
- Published
A 20ft (6m) tall Lady Godiva will lead a procession in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant.
Coventry-based arts company Imagineer, have teamed up with artists around the region, to highlight the ingenuity and industry of the West Midlands.
The event in London will see the giant Godiva puppet leading a troupe of corgis, horses, swans and boats.
Imagineer's Artistic Director Kathi Leahy said participating would be "an amazing experience".
"We are proud to be able to profile and showcase the creativity and energy of Coventry and the West Midlands region to the rest of the world," she said.
The pageant, on 5 June, will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70-year reign.
It will wind through the streets of Westminster and past Buckingham Palace.
Imagineer's Godiva puppet also featured in celebrations ahead of the 2012 London Olympics, travelling from Coventry to the capital city.
This time, she will be wearing a new dress and will be surrounded by galloping horses, powered by bicycles.
Lady Godiva famously rode naked on horseback through Coventry in protest against high taxes.
The Platinum Jubilee procession will be brought to life by choreographer and creative director Louis Lewinson, alongside Coventry groups including physical theatre company Highly Sprung and performers from Elite Dance Academy.
It will also be made up of members of Critical Mass 2022, an inclusive dance collective, who will be performing in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk