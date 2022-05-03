Willenhall stabbing: Teenage boy stabbed on Coventry street
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed near a Coventry pub, police said.
He was attacked in Middle Ride, Willenhall, at about 19:45 BST on Monday.
The assailant fled in a silver Golf which officers believe had other occupants and was on cloned plates, said West Midlands Police.
Regular police patrols will be carried out in the area over the coming days, said the force.
It is asking for any witnesses to come forward.
The victim's injuries are not thought to be serious.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.