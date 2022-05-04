Three people treated after Warwick flat fire rescue
Three people have been rescued from a flat fire in Warwick.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene in Friars Street alongside paramedics and Warwickshire Police at 18:38 BST.
Two of the people rescued were taken to hospital for treatment and a third person was cared for by paramedics at the scene.
Warwickshire Police said emergency services remained at the scene but added the fire was under control.
Friars Street remains closed.
