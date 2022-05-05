Coventry City of Culture: World premiere of orchestral Ghost Town arrangement
A police orchestra is set to perform the world premiere of a new arrangement of The Specials' iconic song Ghost Town.
The arrangement is part of a concert at Coventry Cathedral to mark the city's tenure as UK City of Culture.
Founder member of the band Jerry Dammers agreed the performance by the British Police Symphony Orchestra.
The concert on Saturday has been arranged by West Midlands Police as part of the celebrations.
The orchestra will also play music by Bob Marley, Antonin Dvorak, Natalie P Hall Rick and Rick Wakeman.
Formed in 1989, the orchestra is made up of serving and former police officers and staff.
Ghost Town was released on 12 June 1981 and spent three weeks at number one in the UK charts.
