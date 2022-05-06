Local election results 2022: Greens make history in Coventry with first seat
The Green Party made history in Coventry as it took its first seat on the council 50 years after the political group was formed in the city.
The party won Holbrook from Labour, with candidate Stephen Gray saying he was "honoured and humbled" at the win.
Labour held on to the council overall, retaining 13 seats.
A hot topic for voters has been the ongoing bin strikes, which have caused disruption to rounds since the start of the year.
In Nuneaton and Bedworth, the Conservatives held 11 seats and gained Bede.
Labour held four seats but lost two and the Green Party made one gain which means they now have two councillors in the borough.
In the Ericsson Exhibition Hall in Coventry, a smiling Mr Gray said his campaign was "very much a campaign fought on local issues - who's doing most for the local area".
He beat Labour candidate Raj Dhaliwal for the seat held by former party leader Ann Lucas since 1995 until she declined to run again this year.
In his victory speech, met with loud cheers, he referenced the city's historic links to his party and said he hoped he'd live up to the responsibility of being elected.
"In 1973, a group of four people met together here in Coventry to form a new political party," he said.
"This was the first party anywhere in the world to be founded on the principle that humanity can only truly prosper if we care for the planet we live on and the animals, plants and other life-forms we share it with.
"Since that day, Green parties have sprung up all over the world and Greens have been elected to every level of government, but it's only today that a Green has been elected in the city where this local movement first started."
