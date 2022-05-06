Coventry bin collections delayed due to protest
A protest outside a council-owned waste management company has once again delayed bin collections in Coventry.
The city council said a small group of people had blocked the entrance to Tom White Waste, in the city, as they gathered at the gates.
The private contractor, owned by the local authority, is being used to collect waste during industrial action by members of the Unite union.
An all-out strike has been staged by lorry drivers since 31 January.
A previous blockade on 30 March also delayed services.
The council apologised to residents and asked for people to leave bins out, and workers would return as soon as possible.
The BBC has approached the union.
