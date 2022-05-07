Appeal after man found injured in Longford pub car park
- Published
A man has been found with facial injuries in the car park of a pub.
Warwickshire Police said the man, in his 30s, was found in the car park of The Boat Inn on Black Horse Road in Longford at about 00:30 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Det Sgt Paul Sartoris said he wanted to ascertain how he sustained his injuries, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.