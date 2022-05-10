Man stabbed in Rugby and suspect arrested on suspicion of wounding
A man in his 60s is receiving hospital treatment after being stabbed.
Warwickshire Police said officers had been sent to Potsford Road, in Cawston, Rugby, at 15:30 BST on Monday.
The man was taken to hospital by an ambulance crew. However, police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives later arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of wounding. He remains in custody and the scene has been cordoned-off for investigations.
Det Con Beverley Ward said the attack was thought to be an isolated incident and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
