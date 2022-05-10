Athletes' village gets go-ahead at University of Warwick
Plans to build a village to house some athletes competing at Birmingham's Commonwealth Games have been given final approval.
The University of Warwick's central campus and Cryfield Village are set to host 1,900 of the competitors.
Plans for extra tents and cabins at the site have been given final planning permission by Coventry City Council.
Previous plans to build a bespoke athletes' village in Perry Barr, Birmingham were abandoned in 2020.
The development also spans neighbouring Warwick District Council which had previously approved plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Warwick will be one of thee campuses to house athletes when the Games take place from 28 July to 7 August.
"We want to play our part in showcasing our home in the West Midlands as an incredible place to live, work and visit," said the university.
