Coventry City of Culture: Park set for 'record-breaking' drone display
A "spectacular" drone display will be held as part of celebrations to mark Coventry's final month as the UK City of Culture.
The company Celestial will run the free display 'Our Wilder Family' in War Memorial Park on Sunday.
A total of 360 drones will be used as pixels to create the 16-minute light show.
"This record-breaking show will be the longest drone display in the UK," said organisers.
Chief executive of the City of Culture Trust Martin Sutherland said the show will be a City of Culture highlight.
And John Hopkins, co-founder of Celestial, said audiences would be left with "visuals that remain in their memories for years to come".
Local poetry will feature in the show as well as a musical piece created by composer Dan Jones.
Our Wilder Family forms part of a weekend of celebrations in the city.
The festivities will conclude with Radio 1's Big Weekend at the memorial park from 27 to 29 May, with Harry Styles among the headliners.
