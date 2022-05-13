Plan to demolish Coventry blocks of flats for new homes
Hundreds of new homes could be built as part of £120m plans to extensively revamp an area of Coventry.
Three blocks of flats in Spon End would be demolished under the proposals from social housing provider Citizen.
The scheme would see 750 homes built in the area over the next 10 years alongside a central green space and the opening up of the River Sherbourne.
Citizen said if plans were approved, demolition would start in spring 2023, with construction beginning in 2024.
Residents in the three blocks, Kerry House, Milestone House and Trafalgar House, have been rehoused over the past two years, the provider said.
More car parking and a community fund for local projects are also among the plans for Spon End.
People in the community will be given the chance to have their say on the ideas.
"We believe undertaking extensive redevelopment of Spon End will enable us to deliver the transformation our customers have told us they want to see," Citizen chief executive Kevin Rodgers said.
The city council's cabinet member for housing, David Welsh, said the views of residents would be "key in shaping this work and driving it forward".
Citizen, which owns and manages 30,000 homes in the region, was formed in 2019 out of several housing associations.
