Coventry City of Culture: Four events for closing weekend
- Published
A city centre parade and a record breaking drone display are among events to mark the end of Coventry's year as UK City of Culture.
Other events include the opening of the UK's first permanent immersive digital art gallery to the public.
City council leader George Duggins encouraged people to come along and help end the special year "in style".
Thousands of people are expected to attend with two performances of aerial show The Awakening also taking place.
1. Aerial show - The Awakening
An aerial acrobatic display will be held on Broadgate in the city centre at 18:30 BST on Friday and Saturday.
The 40-minute display, by French company Gratte Ciel, features aerial stunts with performers hanging from a giant dream catcher.
City of Culture Trust producer Josie Bamford said it would be a "truly memorable spectacle".
2. Parade - This is the city
About 1,000 people are expected to take part in a free carnival parade around the city centre to celebrate the communities and artists that have taken part in the year-long celebrations.
The parade will start and end at the Cox Street car park from 13:00 BST on Saturday, with road closures affecting the city centre.
It will showcase the diverse communities that have played a part in the year from City Hosts to all night ravers, upcycling fashionistas to faith leaders, Ska performers to community choirs, the City of Culture Trust said.
3. Drone display - Our Wilder Family
A total of 360 drones will take to the sky above the city's War Memorial Park on Sunday for a 16-minute display.
The free event, by company Celestial, will be the longest drone display in the UK, said organisers.
John Hopkins, co-founder of Celestial, said audiences would be left with visuals that remain in their memories for years to come.
The show, starting at 21:10 BST, will also be streamed live on the BBC website.
4. Immersive exhibition - Machine Memoirs: Space
What is believed to be the UK's first permanent immersive digital art gallery has opened in the city, and will be a lasting legacy of the city's tenure as City of Culture, said organisers.
The Reel Store, part of the Telegraph Hotel, has opened with an exhibition called Machine Memoirs: Space from acclaimed artist Refik Anadol.
It uses artificial intelligence to reimagine two million images of space taken by NASA satellites and telescopes.
Tickets for all events can be booked via the City of Culture website.
