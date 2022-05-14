Coventry City of Culture: Colourful carnival celebrations

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

The parade snaked its way around Coventry's inner ring road

Under glorious blue skies, 1,000 people have taken part in a sun-kissed, vibrant carnival parade to mark Coventry's final month as the UK City of Culture.

This is the City celebrated the communities and artists that have taken part in the year-long celebrations.

The 2.8km (1.7 mile) parade travelled on a route around the city centre, with large crowds enjoying the spectacle.

"This is the City showcased the diverse communities and audiences who have played a part in the year so far - from city hosts to all night ravers; upcycling fashionistas to faith leaders; Ska performers to community choirs," said a Coventry 2021 spokesperson.

Large crowds greeted the parade under the Whittle Arch
Urban street performers took their place near the head of the parade
Flying the flag for Jamaica was a reminder that the region is about to host the Commonwealth Games
The warm weather was perfect for some al fresco dancing in the streets

The event was the second of three events across a bumper weekend of celebration in Coventry.

French company Gratte Ciel performed its show, The Awakening, on Broadgate on Friday night - with a second performance due on Saturday evening.

The 40-minute display featured aerial stunts with performers hanging from a giant dreamcatcher.

On Sunday night, a drone-led show inspired by flocks of birds, called Our Wilder Family, is due to take to the skies above the city at War Memorial Park.

Different religions were represented in the parade
The carnival atmosphere was epitomised by the dancers entertaining the crowds near Pool Meadow bus station
This is the City was keen to showcase the different cultures living together in Coventry
Traditional national costumes were worn with pride during the parade
Beautiful colours on show outside the Britannia Hotel
Officers from West Midlands Police were happy to join in the fun of the parade
Crowds marvelled at the intricate design of the costumes used in the parade

City council leader George Duggins said: "Our year may be coming to a close, but it has created something special for all of us and although these may be the closing events, they are really just the latest in an exciting line that will keep culture, heritage and the arts at the centre of Coventry life."

Arts minister Lord Parkinson said the city's tenure had been "absolutely fantastic", it had offered something for everyone and helped increase access to the arts.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics