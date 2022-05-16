Coventry UK City of Culture: Drone event attracts 27,000 people

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

As the drones spelt out the city's name, Coventry residents cheered below

Organisers say 27,000 people watched 360 drones take to the skies on a rainy night in Coventry.

The 16-minute event, Our Wilder Family, at War Memorial Park, was billed as the longest drone display in the UK.

Sunday evening's show was the last of three events staged in Coventry over the weekend to mark the city's final month as UK City of Culture.

On Friday and Saturday, French company Gratte Ciel performed aerial acrobatic show The Awakening, in Broadgate.

And on Saturday, 1,000 people took park in a sun-kissed carnival parade through the city centre.

Ready for take-off - the drones were controlled from a gazebo in the corner of the park
People who arrived early for the show saw individual drones take part in a test flight
Despite the driving rain before the show, large crowds gathered for the free event
One of the first parts of the show saw the formation of a dandelion
Chief executive of the City of Culture Trust Martin Sutherland said the show was a City of Culture highlight
Local poetry featured in the show as well as a musical piece by Dan Jones
An undoubted highlight was the formation of a butterfly
The show, by Celestial, could be seen up to 2km (1.2 miles) away from War Memorial Park

Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham have made the shortlist to be named UK City of Culture for 2025.

A different location is given the title every four years.

The winning place will be announced in May and will be the fourth holder, after Derry-Londonderry, Hull and Coventry.

