Tributes paid to former Coventry council leader John Mutton
- Published
Tributes have been paid to the former leader of Coventry City Council, John Mutton, who has died aged 74.
The Labour councillor has served the Binley and Willenhall ward of the city since 1984.
Current leader of the council George Duggins, said the city had lost a "formidable figure and champion".
"John Mutton was a legend in political circles and his passing is a terrible blow for the city as well as his family," he said.
"John has done so much for the city, but I know one of his proudest achievements - which he was respected internationally for - was his work and involvement with the International Children's Games.
"Perhaps it is fitting that the Games are being hosted once again in Coventry this summer, something I know John was so proud of."
Conservative leader Gary Ridley said: "Nobody had more passion for this city and anyone who met him would know he loved being a councillor who was proud to represent the people of his ward.
"He worked tirelessly for Coventry and will be greatly missed."
Councillor Mutton leaves behind his wife Mal, two sons, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, said the city council.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk