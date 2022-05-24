Building work starts on Warwick military museum
- Published
Building work has begun on a military museum.
The Fusilier Museum, Warwick, is to be based in Paget House, which houses artefacts covering 350 years of history of the 6th Foot The Royal Warwickshire Regiment and the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.
After being based in the town's St John's House for 60 years, a loss of funds meant trustees needed a new home.
They want to secure the long-term future of the museum.
John Rice, chairman of trustees, said the museum would reopen in autumn.
After the closure of Budbrook Barracks in the late 1950s, the museum moved to its former location until it was forced to close in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new venue will feature new displays, trustees said, along with a replica World War One trench.
Its grade II listed new home is owned by Warwick District Council, currently used for the mayor's parlour and town clerk's office and for registry office services, with the museum to take space on the first floor.
"Together with the recently opened Museum of The Queen's Royal Hussars and the Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum, we are committed to preserving and telling the story of our part in Warwickshire's contribution to this country's military activities over the centuries," Mr Rice said.
"The 6th Regiment of Foot, the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and their successors, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers have a long and proud history, and the museum looks forward to welcoming visitors old and new when we reopen later in the year."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk