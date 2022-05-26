Canal boat marina set to open in Stratford-upon-Avon
The grand opening of a new canal boat marina is set to take place this week.
The 250-berth Shakespeare Marina in Stratford-upon-Avon is to be opened by actor Timothy West CBE.
The developer, GeoMac Ltd, said the new marina on the River Avon would allow people to moor their boats in the popular tourist destination.
On Friday, Mr West, a patron of the Avon Navigation Trust, will travel to the site by boat where he will cut a ribbon under its towpath bridge.
Mr West has starred in a number of Shakespeare's plays during his career, including performing twice as Macbeth and four times as King Lear.
In recent years he has also presented the Great Canal Journeys series on Channel 4.
The marina is a 10-minute walk from Stratford-upon-Avon town centre and has links to the national canal network.
Councillor Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: "The Shakespeare Marina is yet another significant investment in the tourist infrastructure of the town.
"It has been a long time coming as planning permission was granted about 15 years ago.
"The wait has been worth it."
