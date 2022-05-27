Rugby bin collection and street cleaning dispute resolved
- Published
An agreement has been reached to end a strike by bin collectors and street cleaners following a dispute over pay.
Members of the Unite union voted to take action in April, claiming the workers were some of the lowest paid compared with neighbouring councils.
Rugby Borough Council said it was pleased an offer of higher pay-ceiling, plus additional payments, had been accepted.
Bin collectors and street cleaners are due to return to work from Tuesday.
The council said an agreement had also been reached to increase working hours.
Council leader Seb Lowe said as a result: "We can all look forward to a cleaner borough moving forward".
He also said he wanted to "sincerely thank all of the refuse, recycling and street cleaning staff who chose to work through the period of strike action and also the council staff who were redeployed to support the continuation of refuse collections".
The offer accepted by the union will result in additional payments for refuse drivers and a new pay ceiling of £30,940.
Refuse loaders will see changes to overtime payments and tasks allocated and their total pay will rise, to up to £24,018.
The pay for street cleaners and their drivers will rise to up to £24,587.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk